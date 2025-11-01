Cave To Canvas By Gautam Mazumdar Art Exhibition Bridging Ancient And Modern Expression
Hosted at Kamal Nayan Bajaj Gallery, Nariman Point, Mumbai, this exhibition isn't just a visual treat it's a reflection on how deeply our roots in storytelling and symbolism still shape the art of today.
Gautam Mazumdar, an artist, painter, and thinker, explores this continuum by blending ancient techniques with contemporary ideas. His works are created on handmade paper, canvas, and stone sourced from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, using acrylic, ink, and mixed textures to form rich, layered compositions. Each piece feels like a conversation between materials, time, and imagination.
A pivotal influence behind Cave to Canvas came from Gautam Mazumdar's travels to Egypt a land where art and eternity meet. The pyramids, hieroglyphs, and ancient tomb engravings inspired him to connect distant civilizations through visual storytelling. To make the work more authentic, papyrus paper, historically used in ancient Egypt for art and writing, was sourced and six paintings are created on it. You can see echoes of cave art, petroglyphs, rock engravings, and tribal motifs, reinterpreted through his unique abstract lens.
Every painting serves as a bridge linking the ancient world's raw creativity with the refined, conceptual expressions of the present. Gautam Mazumdar's work reminds us that art is more than decoration; it's history in motion, a dialogue across millennia.
In Cave to Canvas, the past doesn't fade into nostalgia it breathes, evolves, and continues to inspire. This exhibition stands as a heartfelt tribute to the first storytellers who painted on stone walls, and to every artist who still carries that eternal flame on their canvas today.
Event Details
Date: 3rd November - 8th November
Time: 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Works: 24 Paintings
Artist: Gautam Mazumdar
Venue: Kamal Nayan Bajaj Gallery, Nariman Point, Mumbai
