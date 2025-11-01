'Grateful To Him': Residents Of Chhattisgarh As PM Modi Inaugurates New Assembly Building In Nava Raipur

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building in Nava Raipur during his visit to the state, as well as unveiling the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose vision had laid the foundation for the formation of the state in 2000.

The grand inauguration, which coincided with Chhattisgarh's State Formation Day, was marked by a spirit of celebration and pride among the people. The new Assembly building has been designed as an eco-friendly "green structure", incorporating solar energy systems and rainwater harvesting facilities to promote sustainable governance.

Speaking to IANS, several residents expressed their joy and pride at witnessing the historic moment.

"It's a proud moment for all of us, as today is our state's formation day. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had dreamed of making Chhattisgarh a prosperous state. Today, PM Modi has fulfilled that dream. The new Vidhan Sabha is beautifully decorated. We are grateful to him," said a resident of Raipur.

Another resident told IANS: "It's a proud moment for the people of Chhattisgarh. Atal Ji created this state, and under PM Modi's leadership, it is witnessing unprecedented development. I feel truly blessed to be from Chhattisgarh, which is now celebrating 25 years of its formation."

A third attendee added: "Today is a day of pride and celebration. With the inauguration of the new Vidhan Sabha, there's a festive atmosphere all around. We thank PM Modi for this gift to our state."

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi said that the entire nation is advancing by preserving its cultural heritage while embracing development.

"This spirit of harmony between tradition and progress is reflected in every policy and decision of our government," he said.

“The new building of the Chhattisgarh Assembly mirrors the state's rich cultural identity and stands as a pillar of democracy. The decisions made here will shape the destiny of Chhattisgarh for decades to come.”

During his one-day visit to Raipur, the Prime Minister also inaugurated 'Shanti Shikhar', a centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation established by the Brahma Kumaris. Praising the organisation's contribution, he said,“Institutions like the Brahma Kumaris play a vital role in nation-building. They believe in less talk and more service. I am confident this centre will become a hub for meaningful efforts toward world peace.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi visited the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Child Heart Hospital in Nava Raipur, where he interacted with nearly 2,500 children who had undergone free heart surgeries under the 'Gift of Life' initiative. He presented them with“Gift of Life” certificates and encouraged them to pursue their dreams with confidence and hope.

Later, the Prime Minister was scheduled to inaugurate the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and the Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum in Nava Raipur. He will also attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations marking 25 years of Chhattisgarh's formation and launch development projects worth Rs 14,000 crore in sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.