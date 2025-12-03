403
Moscow hosts 2025 BRICS+ Counter-Terrorism Conference
(MENAFN) The 2025 BRICS+ Counter-Terrorism Conference officially opened in Moscow on Wednesday, according to general statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Organized under the ministry’s umbrella, this year’s meeting focuses on the theme “National and Regional Counter-Terrorism Strategies Amid Emerging Security Challenges and Threats.”
Participants include government representatives, researchers, and civil society figures from BRICS+ countries, alongside specialists from major international and regional organizations such as the UN, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
Talks are centering on issues such as disrupting the flow of terrorist financing, preventing the misuse of digital and communication technologies, and addressing extremism and radicalization.
Delegates are set to share threat analyses, compare policy approaches, and highlight successful methods used in their respective regions.
The event is intended to support and expand the work of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group, reinforcing cooperation guided by the bloc’s established counter-terrorism doctrine and action frameworks.
