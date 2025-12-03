USD/CHF Forecast 03/12: Builds Base Against CHF (Video)
- The widening U.S.–Swiss interest rate differential is supporting USD/CHF, with the Swiss National Bank wary of franc strength. The outlook remains bullish, with pullbacks seen as buying opportunities above key support levels.
That being said, the Swiss National Bank has said more than once that they're getting a little concerned about the strength of the franc, and if there's one central bank that will jump in and intervene, it's the Swiss National Bank. Because of this and the fact that the US economy is slated to strengthen in 2026, at least in the first half, I think the US dollar continues to outperform many other currencies.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we can break above the 0.8150 level, we could really take off. In the meantime, short-term pullbacks continue to offer buying opportunities with the 0.8 level offering support, followed by the 0.79 level, which I think is your floor, as dictated by the Swiss.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment