Ukraine’s European allies are to have confidential meeting in Madrid
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s European allies are set to hold a confidential meeting in Madrid next week to coordinate increased support, a Spanish newspaper reported Friday.
According to the report, organizers are enforcing “utmost secrecy” for the November 4 event. Delegates from 35 countries have been instructed to leave their cell phones in a designated room and refrain from sharing any details on social media.
The meeting will focus on boosting military and financial aid for Kyiv, discussing potential security guarantees, and coordinating further pressure on Russia. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares is expected to attend.
Earlier this month, the Kremlin claimed that Ukrainian forces could not have struck energy facilities deep inside Russia without direct support from Western intelligence. Moscow warned that additional Western military aid could escalate the conflict without significantly altering the battlefield situation.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently declined to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, citing concerns over depleting the US arsenal. He also indefinitely postponed a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary.
