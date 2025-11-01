EU And China Agree To Continue Negotiations On Export Controls

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, as well as Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency for Trade, Maroš Šefčovič, announced this on social media X

“Constructive talks with the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China at a senior official level. China confirmed that the suspension of the October export controls applies to the EU. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to continue engagement on improving the implementation of export control policies,” he stated.

Ukraine sanctions 24 individuals, 31 companies from Russia, China, Iran

As reported by Ukrinform, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in South Korea that trade and economic cooperation should be the driving force behind China-U.S. relations, rather than a stumbling block or source of conflict.

