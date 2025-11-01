Department Of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship And Livelihood, Government Of Karnataka Is Set To Host The Inaugural Edition Of The Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Bengaluru, India, 1st November 2025, ZEX PR WIRE – Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), Knowledge Partner, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), and Country Partner, Germany, is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2025 4th to 6th November at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

The event will be inaugurated on 4th November by Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the august presence of Shri D. K. Shivakumar, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka. The event will host Special Invitees, including The Hon. Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem, Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Republic of Mauritius; His Excellency Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to India; and Mr. Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director – India and Asia Pacific, Coursera, along with other distinguished dignitaries.

The theme of this year is “Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy”, which underscores the focus on expanding opportunities at scale, strengthening systems for quality and relevance and building synergies among various stakeholders. The summit will host 3,000+ attendees including policymakers, corporate leaders, academic experts, innovators, etc.; 100+ speakers including ministers, global leaders, academic pioneers etc., and 50+ exhibitors & partners.

Some of the notable speakers in summit are- Mr. Subroto Bagchi [Co-Founder of Mindtree, Former Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority India], Mr. Ravi Venkatesan [Chairman Global Energy Alliance and Former Chairman Microsoft India & Bank of Baroda, India], Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari [IAS, Former Secretary to Government of India], Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam IAS (R) [Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog], Mr. Naveen Narayanan [Global Head HR, Biocon Biologics], Ms. Saraswathi Ramachandra [Managing Director & Country Head, Lightcast ], Gi Soon Song [Director (South Asia), Human and Social Development Sector Office, Asian Development Bank], Mish Eastman [Deputy Vice-Chancellor Vocational Education and Vice President, RMIT University & Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (MAICD),Australia] among many others.

An exclusive ministerial panel is scheduled on 5 November 2025, at the plenary stage on the topic“Convergence of Education, Skills & Industry for a Trillion USD Economy by 2032.” The session will bring together senior policymakers and industry leaders to discuss how aligning education, skilling, and industrial priorities can accelerate India's journey toward a trillion-dollar economy. It will emphasize building an integrated ecosystem that fosters innovation, employability, and sustainable economic growth. The panel will feature Dr. Sharanaparakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon. Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education; M. B. Patil, Hon. Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development; Priyank Kharge, Hon. Minister for Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, and E, I.T. & Bt.; and Dr. M. C. Sudhakar, Hon. Minister for Higher Education, all from the Government of Karnataka. The session will be moderated by Madan Padaki, Managing Trustee, Head Held High Foundation.

The summit invites participation across industries including Aerospace & Defence, AgriTech, Automotive, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Software, Telecommunications, Hospitality, and others. It aims to position Karnataka as a global hub for skill innovation, fostering collaboration across sectors to build a future-ready workforce.

Delegates will have the opportunity to explore emerging skilling innovations, network with government and industry leaders, participate in live showcases and policy dialogues, and discover career and partnership opportunities.

Other key highlights from the summit would include Skillathon 2025, a national-level innovation challenge for college students aimed at harnessing young creative minds to reimagine India's skilling ecosystem and design impactful solutions for the future of work; the Kaushalya Karnataka Awards, recognizing both corporate and institutional excellence by spotlighting progressive practices and collaborative models that drive inclusive growth, innovation, and workforce competitiveness across the state; and the Skill Expo Pavilion, showcasing the latest training technologies and EdTech solutions. The event will also feature a cultural performance, Karnataka Vaibhava, a grand showcase celebrating the rich heritage and vibrant traditions of Karnataka.

In addition, the Summit will host masterclasses, deep-dive sessions, policy roundtables, and a dynamic Youth Zone connecting students and young professionals with career opportunities. It will reflect upon four major areas comprising-

> fresh ideas in skilling,

> skills for everyone including women, young adults, and gig workers,

> global skills to get Karnataka workers ready for international jobs, and

> getting ready for things like AI, green jobs, and the online world

Commenting on the maiden project/initiative, Dr. Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood and Medical Education, said,

“Bengaluru Skill Summit reflects Karnataka's determination to lead India into the next era of workforce development. Our priority is to build a skilling framework that is inclusive, industry-aligned, and globally benchmarked - empowering young people to shape the future economy as skilled professionals, innovators, or entrepreneurs.”

Echoing this vision, Dr. Gayathri Vasudevan, Chairperson, LabourNet Services India Pvt. Ltd., and Trustee, Sambhav Foundation, added,

“The intent of the Bengaluru Skill Summit is to bring together innovations in technology and people development to explore how skill-building can truly translate into employability and meaningful employment for young people.”

For any media related queries, please contact:

Imran Mushtaq | Sr. PR & Media Executive | 7780902815

Participants are invited to join the movement shaping India's future workforce