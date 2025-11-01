Congratulations To Hong Wei Liao On Becoming A 2025 MDRT Lifetime Top Of The Table Member

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)We are proud to announce that Hong Wei Liao, Chairman of the Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center, has been officially recognized as a Lifetime Member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2025, achieving the prestigious Top of the Table distinction. This honor represents the highest level of excellence in the global financial services industry, celebrating Liao's dedication, leadership, and outstanding achievements.







MDRT, known worldwide as the premier association for financial professionals, represents the pinnacle of ethics, professional knowledge, and client service. Attaining Lifetime Top of the Table status requires consistent performance at the highest level over many years, demonstrating unwavering commitment to clients and the profession.

Hong Wei Liao's remarkable achievement reflects decades of service and leadership in wealth management and family legacy planning. Her vision extends beyond financial success, focusing on helping high-net-worth families achieve holistic well-being and sustainable growth across generations.

As Hong Wei Liao steps into this new chapter as a Lifetime Top of the Table member, she stands as an inspiration to professionals and families alike. This milestone not only honors her past achievements but also marks the beginning of even greater contributions to the financial industry and the communities she serves.

Congratulations once again to Hong Wei Liao on this well-deserved honor!

To read the full interview, visit the website here.