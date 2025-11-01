403
Argentina chief steps down after Milei’s midterm victory
(MENAFN) Argentina’s chief of staff resigned on Friday, shortly after President Javier Milei’s governing coalition secured a renewed mandate in the country’s pivotal midterm elections.
Guillermo Francos, 75, a veteran political figure, said he was stepping down to allow Milei to move forward “without constraints” as the government enters a new phase after the Oct. 26 national vote. Francos’ departure, which followed weeks of speculation, is widely seen as the first step toward a broader Cabinet reshuffle, a common practice in Argentina after elections. Interior Minister Guillermo Catalan also resigned on Friday.
Following Milei’s party victory and a $40 billion pledge from the Trump administration, the president appointed his chief spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, as the new Cabinet chief. Francos had been named chief of staff last year, providing an experienced hand to help push through sweeping budget and investment reforms in Congress. He previously served as interior minister, managing Milei’s tense relations with provinces resisting spending cuts.
Milei expressed gratitude to Francos for “his service to the nation during these last two years of profound reforms that required continuous dialogue with various political forces.” He added, “This change responds to the election results, the need to renew political dialogue and the beginning of this second phase.”
Manuel Adorni, a staunch supporter of Milei’s agenda, will officially assume the role on Monday. He has served as Milei’s spokesperson since the start of his presidency and will continue in that capacity alongside his new responsibilities.
