403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ministry Of Sports Showcases Its Efforts In Service Development And Bureaucracy Elimination
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi:
-
The Ministry embraces a work philosophy inspired by the vision of our wise leadership, anchored on efficiency, agility and innovation as the pillars of government performance.
Eliminating bureaucracy is not just an administrative initiative, but a shift in our culture of thinking and execution in the Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment