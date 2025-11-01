403
Colombian President considers UN proposal to halt Us attacks
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Friday suggested that his country should consider submitting a proposal to the United Nations to stop US airstrikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean.
Petro questioned the legality of the operations and called on Caribbean governments and citizens to weigh in, writing on social media platform X: "Colombia must submit a proposal to the United Nations calling for an end to the aggression against the Caribbean."
Since September, the US has carried out at least 14 strikes, primarily in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, resulting in over 61 deaths. Human rights groups and legal experts have raised concerns about the legality of the strikes, arguing that they may constitute violations of international law.
The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, described the attacks as “unacceptable” and called for an independent investigation into what his office characterized as extrajudicial killings.
