Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave To Get Stronger? Red Alert Issued In 20 Districts

Uttar Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Cold wave, dense fog continue to affect Uttar Pradesh. Visibility in Lucknow dropped below 10 meters and AQI reached 450. The cold will intensify on December 19th, red, orange, yellow fog alerts have been issued

A cold wave has been wreaking havoc in Uttar Pradesh since the beginning of December. The capital Lucknow has been shrouded in dense fog for the past few days, reducing visibility to less than 10 meters at night. On Thursday night, the AQI in Lucknow reached 450, which falls in the "severe" category. Kanpur, meanwhile, was the coldest city, with the minimum temperature reaching around 6 degrees.

Lucknow will continue to face the double attack of fog and cold wave for the next few days. On Friday, December 19th, the maximum daytime temperature is expected to be 20 degrees Celsius and the nighttime temperature is expected to be below 10 degrees Celsius. The cold wave at night will force people to stay indoors. The Meteorological Department has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various districts of Uttar Pradesh on December 19th due to fog.

Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Deoria, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Bijnor, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

Dense to very dense fog is expected in Hardoi, Ayodhya, Amroha, Sambhal and Badaun districts.

Whereas Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Kasganj.