Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed No Change For Domestic Users

Oil companies have announced the cylinder prices for November. Accordingly, the price of the 19 kg commercial cylinder has been reduced by Rs 4.50, but there is no change in the price of domestic cylinders.

The central government has allowed oil companies in India to set prices for petrol, diesel, and cooking gas cylinders according to crude oil prices in the international market.

Accordingly, oil companies revise petrol and diesel prices daily. But, for many months, petrol and diesel prices have stayed the same. Meanwhile, cooking gas cylinder prices are set each month based on the international market situation.

Every month on the 1st, oil companies set the new prices. The price of commercial gas cylinders continuously decreased in June by Rs 24, July by Rs 58.50, August by Rs 33.50, and September by Rs 51.50. But last October, the price of commercial cylinders increased by Rs 16 to Rs 1,754.50.

Today, November 1st, oil companies have drastically cut the price of commercial cylinders. The 19 kg commercial cylinder, which sold for Rs 1,754.50 yesterday, is now Rs 1,750, a reduction of Rs 4.50. Similarly, prices have dropped in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai. This price change is effective from midnight tonight.

At the same time, let's see if the price of domestic cylinders went up or down. There has been no change in the price of domestic cylinders. The domestic cylinder is selling for ₹868.50. For the past few months, the price has remained the same.