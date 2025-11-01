Gujarat: CM Aids Farmers After Unseasonal Rains, Plans Gauchar Park

Gujarat Govt Vows Support for Farmers Hit by Unseasonal Rains

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed deep concern over the damage caused to crops due to the recent unseasonal rains and changing weather conditions across the state and has directed the government to extend complete support to farmers during this difficult time. This year, the state witnessed unseasonal rainfall under unusual circumstances, resulting in extensive damage to the standing crops. In response, the state government has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to a farmer-centric approach and is determined to extend all possible assistance to the farmers.

Additionally, the state has not witnessed such unseasonal rainfall in over two decades. In these exceptional circumstances, where farmers have endured considerable losses due to this year's rains, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has been carrying out an immediate assessment of the damage to provide the most compassionate and comprehensive assistance to the farmers.

In this regard, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, during which he prioritised the need to assess the top priority of conducting surveys and assessments of the crop damage across various districts of the state. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani joined the meeting via video conference, presenting detailed reports on the extent of damage in the affected districts. Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Department Dr Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Dr Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, Dr T. Natarajan, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Smt. Avantika Singh and Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey were also present for the meeting.

India's First Vrindavan Gauchar Park to be Developed in Vadnagar

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Government is set to develop the country's first Vrindavan Gauchar Park in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, as part of its "Anant Anadi Vadnagar" initiative. The ₹15-crore project aims to create a global model of cow-based rural development, blending heritage, culture, tourism, and sustainability. According to the Government Information Department, the Vrindavan Gauchar Park will be developed near Gaurikund in the Amarthol area of Vadnagar, providing a permanent solution to the problem of stray cattle while promoting modern rural innovation.

The Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) will serve as the nodal agency for the project, with coordination at the municipal and district levels. (ANI)

