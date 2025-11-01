Srikakulam Temple Stampede: 9 Devotees Dead, JP Nadda Condoles Loss

Union Health and Famly Welfare Minister JP Nadda on Saturday condoled the loss of atleast 9 lives in Srikakulamm, Andhra Pradesh in a stampede which occurred in the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam. The Union Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The tragic stampede incident at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Kasibugga, Andhra Pradesh, which resulted in the loss of devotees' lives, has deeply shaken my heart. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray that the injured recover swiftly. I hope that God grants strength and courage to each and every person affected by this tragedy," Nadda posted on X in Telugu.

Andhra Pradesh Govt Responds

Following the stampede which killed 9 people, including atleast one child, the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister directed the state officials to ensure that proper crowd regulation measures are put in place in temples across the state, especially in spiritually significant days to ensure that a tragedy like that does not happen again.

"The fact that a child was also among them has deeply shaken us. The government will take all possible measures to ensure that the injured in this incident receive the best treatment. I hope they recover quickly. Expressing profound condolences to the families of the deceased, I assure them that the government will extend all kinds of support to them," he said in a post on X. "I request the administrative machinery to regulate the crowds of devotees at temples across the state during spiritually significant days and ensure that no such accidents occur," the post added.

Governor Condoles Loss of Lives

Earlier today, Governor S Abdul Nazeer condoled the loss of lives due to the stampede. The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and directed the district administration to provide medical care to the injured on site.

Overcrowding and Lack of Approvals Blamed

Reportedly, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is a private temple, not registered under the endowments department. The temple had only a singular entry and exit point, leading to a large crowd gathering at the chokepoints.

According to officials, the organisers of the event did not obtain the required approvals for the gathering.

Several devotees were injured after a stampede occurred at the Venkateswara Swamy temple in Kasibugga town of Srikakulam district. The incident occurred on Saturday as a large crowd gathered at the temple on the occasion of Ekadashi. The heavy rush of devotees led to overcrowding, resulting in a sudden stampede. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. (ANI)

