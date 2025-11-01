After 20 'Unforgettable' Years, Indian Tennis Legend Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement

The Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announced his retirement from his illustrious career on Saturday, November 1. His last professional appearance on the tour was in the ongoing Paris Masters, where he partnered with Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the men's doubles event.

Bopanna has been one of the most decorated and enduring figures of Indian tennis, having achieved success in doubles on the ATP tour as well as his contributions to India's Davis Cup campaigns. In the Australian Open 2024, the 45-year-old scripted a historic feat of becoming the oldest Grand Slam champion and the oldest No.1 player in Men's Doubles after winning the doubles title with Matthew Ebden, marking a remarkable milestone in his two-decade-long career.

Rohan Bopanna also represented India in multiple Olympics, including a fourth-place finish at the 2016 Rio Games alongside Sania Mirza, narrowly missing out on a bronze medal after a hard-fought semifinal match.

Rohan Bopanna Hangs Up His Racquet

Rohan Bopanna took to his X handle to announce his retirement from his tennis career, stating that he decided to call time on his career after 20 'unforgettable' years. The veteran Indian tennis players reflected on their humble journey to the top, beginning from the small town of Coorg.

“How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it's time... I'm officially hanging up my racquet. Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life.” Bopanna wrote in his statement.

“Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina, and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world - it all feels surreal," he added.

Rohan Bopanna began his professional career in 2003 and then steadily rose through the ranks with his powerful serve and net play, before establishing himself as one of the world's premier doubles specialists and a cornerstone of Indian tennis for over two decades.

'Tennis Hasn't Been a Game For Me'

Reflecting on his illustrious career, Rohan Bopanna recalled how the sport shaped his life and taught him the values of perseverance, humility, and resilience. He also expressed his gratitude to his parents, wife, and daughter for their unwavering support throughout his professional journey.

“Tennis wasn't just a game for me. It gave me purpose when I was lost, strength when I was broken, and belief when the world doubted me. Every time I stepped onto the court, it taught me perseverance, resilience to rise, to fight again when everything inside me said I couldn't - and most of all reminded me why I started and who I am,” the 45-year-old further added.

Rohan Bopanna has represented India at every Grand Slam event and won a Major title at the Australian Open last year, and reached the US Open final twice in 2010 and 2023. In his illustrious career, Bopanna has won 26 career titles across the ATP tour, leaving behind the legacy of longevity and unyielding passion for sport that inspired the current and next generation of Indian tennis players.

Bopanna Not Done with Tennis

Rohan Bopanna might step away from the court, but he is not done with tennis just yet, stating that he hopes to give back to the sport by nurturing young Indian talent through his experience over the years on a professional level.

“I may be stepping away from competition, but my story with tennis isn't over. This game gave me everything, and now, I want to give back - to help young dreamers from small towns believe that their beginnings don't define their limits. That with belief, hard work, and heart - anything is possible,” the veteran Indian tennis player added.

“My gratitude is endless, and my love for this beautiful game will never fade. This isn't goodbye... it's a thank you to everyone who shaped me, guided me, supported me, and loved me. You're all a part of this story. You're all a part of me...” he added.

Following retirement from tennis, Rohan Bopanna will be dedicating his time to the coaching academy 'Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy', where he will nurture and guide young, talented players, sharing his on-court experience, and build a strong foundation for the future of Indian tennis.