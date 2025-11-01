Coach Todd Campbell Featured In Exclusive Interview On Leadership, Service, And Coaching

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Coach Todd Campbell, a respected football coach, educator, and U.S. Army veteran, is the focus of a newly published feature interview exploring his decades-long career in coaching, leadership, and community service.

The article traces his journey from the playing fields of West Texas to the sidelines of collegiate and high school football, and through his years of military service after 9/11.

In the interview, Campbell reflects on his experiences at Texas Tech University, Texas A&M-Commerce, and the College of the Sequoias-where his offensive strategy helped set three school records-and on his time leading multiple Texas high school football programmes to district and regional championships.

“Coaching has always been about people first,” Campbell said in the interview.“You can't build a winning programme without building trust. The same goes for leadership-whether it's on the field, in business, or in life.”

Campbell also discusses how his service in the U.S. Army reshaped his perspective on teamwork and accountability.“In the Army, leadership isn't optional-it's about staying calm under pressure and taking care of your team. I brought that mindset back into coaching,” he explained.

Beyond his coaching career, Campbell remains deeply involved in community outreach, volunteering at food pantries and shelters that support veterans and families in need.“Service doesn't stop when the game ends or when you leave the military,” he added.“There's always someone who can use your help.”

The interview positions Campbell as a leader whose values of discipline, empathy, and teamwork extend far beyond sport. His story serves as an example of how leadership grounded in service can shape both individuals and communities.

About Coach Todd Campbell



Todd Campbell is a Texas-based football coach, U.S. Army veteran, and educator with experience across collegiate and high school programmes. His coaching career includes roles at Texas Tech University, Texas A&M-Commerce, and the College of the Sequoias, where his offense broke multiple school records. A proud Abilene native, Campbell combines his background in education, athletics, and military service to mentor student-athletes and strengthen his community through volunteer work supporting U.S. veterans.