Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Wife In Ganderbal

Representational Photo

Ganderbal- A local court in Ganderbal has sentenced Abdul Majeed Khan, son of Abdul Ahad Khan and a resident of Gounchi Mohalla, Akhal Kangan, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his wife in 2020.

The conviction stems from case FIR No. 50/2020 registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Kangan. Investigations conducted by Ganderbal Police established Khan's direct involvement in the brutal killing, which had triggered widespread outrage in the area at the time.

After a sustained investigation and comprehensive presentation of evidence before the court, the prosecution successfully secured a life sentence for the accused.

Police officials said the verdict reflects the department's steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice for victims of heinous crimes.