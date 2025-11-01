Azerbaijanis In Germany Strengthen Unity At Alliance Board Meeting In Cologne

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Board of Directors of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany held a meeting at the Azerbaijan House in Cologne, Azernews rpeorts, citing the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Opening the meeting, Altay Rustamli, Chairman of the Alliance Board, emphasized the importance of unity among Azerbaijanis living in Germany and underscored the organization's work to preserve national values. He also presented a report outlining the Alliance's recent initiatives aimed at connecting Azerbaijani diaspora organizations across the country.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, stated that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's diaspora policy has entered a new stage of development. He stressed the need to unite Azerbaijanis abroad around national interests, coordinate the activities of diaspora institutions, and ensure the systematic implementation of initiatives.

Participants highlighted the importance of the engagement and initiative of Azerbaijanis abroad in strengthening diaspora unity and enhancing the overall effectiveness of Azerbaijani organizations in Germany.

The meeting concluded with discussions on the Alliance's future plans and new proposals to further expand and empower the Azerbaijani diaspora community.

The Azerbaijan House in Cologne serves as a cultural and community center, promoting the Azerbaijani language, history, and culture while fostering unity and national identity among Azerbaijanis and friends of Azerbaijan in Germany.