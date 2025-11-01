Russians May Lose Right To Consent To Processing Of Personal Data - CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The Head of Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor), Andrey Lipov, proposed abolishing the requirement to obtain citizens' consent for the processing of their personal data.

According to him, this practice is“outdated” and should be replaced by“industry standards” that will allow companies to use data without users' permission.

In fact, this means that the state will be able to collect, store, and transfer citizens' personal information without their knowledge, the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized.

Such initiatives indicate the strengthening of digital control and the desire of the Russian authorities to completely subordinate the private lives of Russians to state interests, creating a system in which citizens have no right to any privacy, the CCD noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, Roskomnadzor will receive new equipment to block Internet traffic and track users who search for“extremist co ntent.”

