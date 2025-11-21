Ahaan Panday Breaks Silence On Rumoured Romance With Aneet Padda Here's What He Said

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda may have stepped into Bollywood only this year, yet the excitement around their pairing has matched the frenzy usually reserved for seasoned stars. Their first film, Saiyaara, created a cultural ripple almost instantly as fan edits flooded social media, gossip pages portrayed them as the newest power duo, and audiences began imagining an off-screen romance. Speculation intensified when Karan Johar suggested that the two debutants might evolve into one of Bollywood's most celebrated pairings in the future. Ahaan, however, has now addressed the rumours directly.

Ahaan clarifies the nature of their bond

In a conversation with GQ India, Ahaan dismissed all talk of a romantic relationship. He said that although his connection with Aneet was unusually deep, it was not romantic. He described her as his closest friend and noted that the public had misunderstood their comfort level as something more. He explained that what audiences interpreted as romantic chemistry actually stemmed from emotional trust and an unspoken understanding. According to him, forming such a bond on-screen required comfort and a sense of being seen, not necessarily romance. He added that even though they were not a couple, the relationship he shared with Aneet was exceptional.

Ahaan also revealed that the two had long shared a dream of working in the industry. Both had often reflected on Paulo Coelho's idea that the possibility of a dream coming true makes life meaningful, and he felt this thought had proved prophetic in shaping their debut journey. When speaking about his own romantic life, he said he was single and mentioned that those he had dated in the past often described his love language as centred around thoughtful acts and grand gestures.

Fans remain unconvinced but the actors move forward

Despite his explanation, many fans still believe that the duo's onscreen spark must have some real-life basis. Their pairing in Saiyaara has been widely praised for its emotional fluidity and the kind of intimacy rarely seen in debut performances. Their natural synergy has become one of the most discussed aspects of the film.

Professionally, both actors have already moved ahead. Ahaan is preparing for an upcoming YRF-backed action project directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where he will be seen opposite Sharvari. The film is expected to strengthen his position among the most promising new faces in the industry. Aneet, on the other hand, is headlining Shakti Shalini, the sixth instalment in Maddock Films expanding Horror Comedy Universe, and early reactions within the industry have been extremely encouraging.

Whether or not the two ever become a couple is beside the point for now. What is clear is that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have created one of the year's most compelling onscreen partnerships. Fans may continue to root for them, but the actors are currently focused on building their own distinct careers in Bollywood.