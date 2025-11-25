Ladki Bahin Yojana Will Continue, Assures Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Akola, Nov 25 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the government will not discontinue“Ladki Bahin Yojana,” a women's welfare scheme.

“As long as your Devabhau is Chief Minister, this scheme will not be allowed to close,” he announced at the rally for nagar parishad election in Hiwarkhed, Akola district. He reassured that despite rumours, women can trust the government's commitment to the welfare program.

Fadnavis highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to provide housing, education, and health facilities to the poor. He marked one year since the government's victory and said,“People thought this government would shut down the Ladki Bahin scheme. But I promise my sisters, with me as Chief Minister, the scheme will not close.”

The Chief Minister also called the day“historic,” referencing the completion of the Ayodhya temple's pinnacle and drawing parallels with the need for development and 'saffron' victories in local municipalities.

CM Fadnavis declared that the BJP has nominated candidates who are committed to transparent and honest governance and credited MLA Prakash Bharsakale for leading Hiwarkhed's transition from gram panchayat to nagar parishad. He urged voters to support the BJP's vision for city development rather than engage in negative campaigning.

Similarly, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde addressed rallies in Nashik, recalling how the Ladki Bahin Yojana contributed to landmark victories for the government. Shinde criticised the opposition for their failure to stop the scheme, noting that, under his leadership, hurdles such as KYC compliance would be resolved and the welfare program would not be discontinued.

Both leaders attributed their government's stability and public support to the blessings and activism of women beneficiaries.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana provides monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women across Maharashtra and is widely recognised as a signature initiative of the current government. CM and Deputy CM stressed their collective promise that the scheme will continue and expand, with further measures to enhance women's social and economic empowerment.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was described as a“gamechanger” in the last Assembly elections, continues to play a decisive role in the current local body elections. CM Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have made the scheme central to their campaign messaging, emphasising promises of ongoing support and expansion.

Fadnavis credited the blessings of women beneficiaries for the government's electoral successes, and Deputy CM Shinde echoed that sentiment, saying the program would remain as long as he holds office.