Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Registered Total Sales Of 61,295 Units In October 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 1, 2025: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. sales in the domestic & international market for October 2025 stood at 61,295 units, compared to 48,423 units during October 2024.
Highlights for the festive month of October 2025:
* Record-breaking monthly wholesales (for the second consecutive month): 61,295 units, delivering an impressive +27% YoY growth
* SUVs lead the charge: 47,000+ units sold, achieving the highest-ever 77% share in monthly sales
* All-time high EV wholesales: 9,286 units, surging +73% YoY, powered by strong customer preference for our expanding EV portfolio
* Unprecedented festive momentum: Robust retail demand drives record-breaking monthly registrations
* Nexon demand surge: Exceptional 50% YoY volume growth as popularity of its multi-powertrain offerings continue to soar
* New high for Harrier & Safari: 7,000 units sold, driven by Adventure X excitement and strong Harrier traction
* Monthly bookings hit an all-time peak: reflecting strong customer preference for our wide-ranging models and choice of powertrain options
* Landmark festive achievement: Over 1 lakh vehicle deliveries between Navratri and Diwali, marking a robust 33% YoY growth
