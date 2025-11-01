Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ecuador Reconsiders Decision of US Military Base in Galapagos

Ecuador Reconsiders Decision of US Military Base in Galapagos


2025-11-01 05:59:19
(MENAFN) Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa announced on Friday that establishing a US military base in the Galapagos Islands is no longer under consideration.

He effectively withdrew his recent suggestion after receiving intense backlash from critics and environmental advocates.

Opponents’ worries focused on the potentially harmful consequences such a base could have on the archipelago’s wildlife and plant life.

“Baltra is out of the question,” Noboa stated in an interview with the media. “Right now, the priority is either Salinas or Manta. There is a higher priority on arms, fuel, and drug trafficking at this time.”

Noboa, an ally of US President Donald Trump, had previously proposed Baltra Island in the Galapagos as the location for a foreign military installation.

The initiative for international security collaboration coincides with the United States intensifying its operations against drug trafficking in the Pacific region.

The president confirmed that he discussed the matter with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is set to visit Ecuador next week for the second time in three months.

Ultimately, the question of foreign military presence in Ecuador will be determined by voters in a November 16 referendum, as the nation’s Constitution has banned foreign military bases since 2008.

MENAFN01112025000045017167ID1110279497



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search