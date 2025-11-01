403
Moldovan parliament agrees on new government lineup
(MENAFN) Moldova’s parliament on Friday gave its approval to the new government, granting a majority vote of confidence, according to reports.
The Cabinet, headed by Alexandru Munteanu, secured backing from 55 deputies representing the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) faction.
Munteanu said the administration would focus on fostering economic growth, improving efficiency, and advancing European integration. “We have a unique chance to bring Moldova into the European Union and be the government of European integration,” he stated.
The government outlined several priorities, including completing EU accession negotiations by 2028, increasing wages and pensions, modernizing healthcare facilities and schools, attracting up to €4 billion ($4.6 billion) in investment, supporting 25,000 businesses, promoting Moldovan products, and expanding access to European markets.
