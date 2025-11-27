403
Qiddiya City Announces The Opening Of Its First Major Asset, Six Flags Qiddiya City, On December 31, 2025
Six Flags Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia's first-of-its-kind theme park and entertainment destination, will welcome visitors from the 31st December, 2025. Qiddiya City is the world's first global destination built entirely upon the Power of Play. Located just 40 minutes from Riyadh, this vibrant city will unite entertainment, sports and cultural experiences at an unprecedented scale. Six Flags Qiddiya City, the city's inaugural entertainment destination, will bring next-level thrills and unforgettable experiences to families, friends, and adventure-seekers from across the Kingdom and beyond. It will feature 28 rides including record-breaking experiences, such as:
Falcons Flight, the world's tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster
Iron Rattler, the world's tallest tilt coaster, and
Spitfire, the world's tallest inverted coaster
