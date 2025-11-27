Qiddiya City Announces The Opening Of Its First Major Asset, Six Flags Qiddiya City, On December 31, 2025

Six Flags Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia's first-of-its-kind theme park and entertainment destination, will welcome visitors from the 31st December, 2025.

Qiddiya City is the world's first global destination built entirely upon the Power of Play. Located just 40 minutes from Riyadh, this vibrant city will unite entertainment, sports and cultural experiences at an unprecedented scale.



Falcons Flight, the world's tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster

Iron Rattler, the world's tallest tilt coaster, and Spitfire, the world's tallest inverted coaster

Six Flags Qiddiya City, the city's inaugural entertainment destination, will bring next-level thrills and unforgettable experiences to families, friends, and adventure-seekers from across the Kingdom and beyond. It will feature 28 rides including record-breaking experiences, such as:

With 18 rides specially designed for families and younger entertainment-seekers, the park ensures entertainment for all generations. Guests can also look forward to a variety of international dining options, along with retail outlets offering exclusive Six Flags merchandise and souvenirs.

Adult ticket prices will start from SAR 325, children's ticket prices start from SAR 275, and infants under the age of 4 are able to access the park for free. Pricing is inclusive of all rides, whilst guests can also enhance their visit with the Unlimited GoFast Pass offering priority access for selected rides.

Full ticketing details can be found at and exclusively available for pre-booking from today. The theme park is designed to be accessible to all guests, including individuals with special needs, senior citizens, and their companions, ensuring an enjoyable and inclusive experience for everyone. Discounted tickets for these guests are available for purchase exclusively at the park with prices starting from SAR 75.

“Six Flags Qiddiya City not only opens its door to the public for the first time, it starts to showcase everything Qiddiya City stands for: bold imagination, unforgettable experiences, and a new benchmark for global entertainment.”

“With flexible and inclusive ticketing options, guests can look forward to an unforgettable experience filled with world-class thrills and non-stop fun.”

Guests can reach Six Flags Qiddiya City by car, taxi, or shuttle. Drivers can simply enter“Six Flags Qiddiya City” in their navigation app and park at the designated area, where complimentary shuttles will transport them to the theme park entrance. The theme park will start to open daily at 4:00 p.m., with free queue shuttles running from Jeddah Metro Station starting at 3:00 p.m. for those arriving by public transport. All shuttles are accessible for guests with disabilities and feature onboard entertainment. Metro schedules are available on the Riyadh Public Transportation website, and only guests with valid tickets may board.

To support the official launch announcement, Six Flags Qiddiya City recently concluded a series of high-impact Market Entry Events across Doha, Dubai and Kuwait. These events offered key GCC travel trade partners an exclusive first-look at the park's rides, attractions and guest experience - reinforcing strong regional interest ahead of opening. During the showcases, the team also confirmed that ticket sales are now live, further building anticipation and equipping partners with the product knowledge required to drive future visitation and conversions. The Market Entry series represents a major milestone in Qiddiya City's broader GCC activation strategy, strengthening trade relationships and establishing a solid foundation for long-term market growth.

The first Six Flags theme park (designed and built) outside North America, promises an unforgettable blend of thrills, culture, and sustainability in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia. With 28 exclusive rides and attractions across six immersive lands, anchored by the vibrant Citadel, visitors will embark on a dynamic journey through the rich heritage of Saudi Arabia in a sustainable setting.

Qiddiya City is a new global destination built from scratch on the foundations of play.

Located just 40 minutes from Riyadh, the vibrant master-planned city bring entertainment, sports, and culture together in a way never seen before. With Qiddiya's Power of Play philosophy at its heart, the city is designed to host some of the world's biggest sports competitions, festivals, concerts, and cultural events.