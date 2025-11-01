EQU Asset Management Announces Revised Commitment To Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQU Asset Management is enthusiastic to announce its revised commitment to playing a fuller role in the transition towards a lower-carbon economy and to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. As a leading wealth management and investment firm, we are accelerating our efforts by deploying innovative solutions that help to combat climate change.









Making Tangible Progress Towards a Greener Future

At EQU Asset Management, ensuring we make tangible progress towards our green targets is one of our primary corporate goals. We actively implement strategies that help to address climate change and encourage our clients and partners to adopt sustainable practices where they can.

We focus on reducing our environmental footprint within our business, and some of the steps we have recently taken include:



Upgrading our lighting, heating, and cooling systems to be more efficient by using smart energy management systems and installing low-flow water fixtures.

Transitioning to a more paperless office, including the greater use of digital communications.

Encouraging our staff to utilize public transport or use our company carpooling program, and for those looking to buy, we offer incentives towards the cost of electric vehicles.

Prioritizing suppliers with sustainable practices and products, and sourcing goods locally to reduce transport emissions. Implementing internal training to raise awareness of the importance of reducing environmental footprints and recognition programs to reward measurable improvements.



Net Zero Transition Principles for Responsible Growth

EQU Asset Management's Net Zero Transition Principles reflect our commitment to reducing emissions while ensuring a responsible, well-managed transition by adopting a sensible approach that balances environmental responsibility and economic feasibility.

Driving A Positive Impact with Our Environmental and Social Policies

Our commitment to sustainability extends to our environmental and social policies, which mitigate the risks associated with our type of business, and we continuously adapt to incorporate advances in technology that create a more positive environmental and social impact.

For more information about EQU Asset Management and its services, please visit or contact ....

About EQU Asset Management

EQU Asset Management is an independent investment and wealth management firm serving international clients. The company offers comprehensive financial planning, portfolio management, and cross-border advisory services designed to help clients achieve long-term financial security with confidence and peace of mind.

