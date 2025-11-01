403
Italian authorities investgates fascist chants at local branch
(MENAFN) Italian authorities have launched an investigation after a video emerged showing young members of the ruling right-wing party chanting fascist slogans at a local branch, according to media reports on Friday.
The Parma Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that it opened an inquiry following the circulation of footage depicting individuals singing fascist chants and hymns at the Parma headquarters of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party. Chief prosecutor Alfonso D’Avino noted that “No criminal charges have been filed yet, we are still verifying whether the incident took place as reported and if it may constitute a crime.”
The police’s special investigative unit, Digos, has been tasked with reviewing the video and identifying those involved. The recording is believed to have been made on October 28, coinciding with the anniversary of the 1922 fascist march on Rome. The chants included the fascist-era song “Me ne frego” and repeated cries of “Duce, Duce,” reportedly performed inside the party premises on Borgo del Parmigianino.
Political leaders condemned the incident. Democratic Party (PD) head Elly Schlein called it “very serious” and urged Meloni to publicly distance herself from the episode. Emilia-Romagna PD secretary Luigi Tosiani criticized the chants as “a disgrace to the values of a region that fought and died for liberation.” Parma Mayor Michele Guerra also denounced the event, emphasizing that the city “will never accept propaganda from a dark and shameful past.”
