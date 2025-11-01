403
Russian Embassy Criticizes Dutch Remarks on “Political Prisoners”
(MENAFN) The Russian Embassy in the Netherlands reproached the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday for its statements regarding “political prisoners” in Russia.
Describing the comments as “unacceptable interference” in Russia’s domestic matters, the embassy firmly rejected the Dutch position.
The diplomatic mission expressed that it regarded “with growing bewilderment” the Dutch authorities’ “attempts to publicly challenge the verdicts of Russian courts in a completely unfounded manner.”
“It would be more reasonable for Dutch officials to focus their ‘considerable talents’ on solving their own pressing issues,” the statement continued, highlighting “political disagreements on migration, the housing crisis, and rising prices caused by the rejection of Russian energy resources.”
Furthermore, the embassy accused The Hague of demonstrating “disregard for the difficulties of their own farmers” while engaging in “suicidal support for Ukraine to the detriment of their own citizens’ interests.”
“We call on the Dutch Foreign Ministry to refrain from making unacceptable assessments of internal political processes in the Russian Federation and to engage in diplomacy rather than populism,” the statement concluded.
The Dutch government has consistently expressed apprehension about human rights and political liberties in Russia, especially concerning the detention of opposition members and activists.
