403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Denies Reports of Strikes Inside Venezuela
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed media claims suggesting that attacks on military facilities inside Venezuela were forthcoming, telling reporters that he had not made any decision regarding the issue.
"Not, it's not true," Trump stated aboard Air Force One when asked if he was contemplating strikes within Venezuela.
Multiple US news outlets had reported that the Trump administration had resolved to conduct strikes on Venezuelan military sites as part of its supposed campaign against “narco-terrorism,” with the assaults potentially happening at any moment.
Earlier on Friday, The Miami Herald indicated that the planned operations — initially covered by The Wall Street Journal — aim to dismantle military installations utilized by the Cartel de los Soles, a drug-trafficking organization accused by the US of smuggling cocaine into the country, and to disrupt trafficking corridors that US authorities estimate move around 500 tons of cocaine yearly.
Washington has blamed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for heading the Cartel de los Soles, a criminal faction based in South America. In July 2025, US authorities designated it as a “terrorist” organization.
According to sources cited by The Herald, the targets could be hit from the air within “days or even hours,” while the US has increased its reward for information on Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million and offers $25 million for prominent lieutenants, including Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.
"Not, it's not true," Trump stated aboard Air Force One when asked if he was contemplating strikes within Venezuela.
Multiple US news outlets had reported that the Trump administration had resolved to conduct strikes on Venezuelan military sites as part of its supposed campaign against “narco-terrorism,” with the assaults potentially happening at any moment.
Earlier on Friday, The Miami Herald indicated that the planned operations — initially covered by The Wall Street Journal — aim to dismantle military installations utilized by the Cartel de los Soles, a drug-trafficking organization accused by the US of smuggling cocaine into the country, and to disrupt trafficking corridors that US authorities estimate move around 500 tons of cocaine yearly.
Washington has blamed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for heading the Cartel de los Soles, a criminal faction based in South America. In July 2025, US authorities designated it as a “terrorist” organization.
According to sources cited by The Herald, the targets could be hit from the air within “days or even hours,” while the US has increased its reward for information on Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million and offers $25 million for prominent lieutenants, including Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment