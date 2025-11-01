London's Guinness Experience To Debut Christmas 2025

Dhaka: Irish stout giant Guinness will open its new Open Gate Brewery experience in London's Covent Garden on Dec. 11, 2025, the company said on Friday (Oct 31), with tickets to go on sale from November.

Located in the Old Brewers' Yard off Shelton Street and Langley Street, the 4,600-square-metre site will offer a“360-degree immersive experience” featuring a working microbrewery, two restaurants, a courtyard serving classic British pies, and a shop with exclusive Guinness merchandise.

Non-alcoholic options and a year-round programme of arts and culture will also feature.

Modelled on the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin - which has attracted over 20 million visitors since opening in 2000 and been named the World's Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience for three years running - the London venue aims to become Guinness's“home in the UK.”

Visitors will be able to explore the brand's history, tour the brewery, and pour their own pint. The restaurants include Gilroy's Loft, offering oysters and seafood with panoramic city views, and Porter's Table, serving British produce from regional partners.

Marketing director Deb Caldow said the project had been“years in the making” and described it as“a place to celebrate heritage, embrace innovation, and invite visitors to discover new flavours, experiences and stories.”

