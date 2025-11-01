U.S. Poised To Send Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine In Major Policy Shift

CNN reported on Saturday that the U.S. Department of Defense has approved sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a step that would require final authorization from the White House before weapons are dispatched.

Pentagon officials said the internal sign-off reflects growing pressure to provide Kyiv with capabilities to strike deeper targets, though senior U.S. policymakers have not publicly confirmed any shipment or timetable for delivery. The matter remains sensitive amid concerns about escalation.

Tomahawks, subsonic cruise missiles capable of low-altitude flight to avoid radar detection, have long been a major ask from Kyiv, which argues such systems would enhance its ability to target military and energy infrastructure beyond front-line positions.

Former objections from President Trump - who had earlier resisted providing the weapons to Ukraine - complicate the political backdrop. Administration sources say any transfer would be weighed against risks of widening the conflict with Russia.

Military analysts note that if authorised and supplied, Tomahawks could significantly extend Ukraine's striking range and precision, altering operational calculations for both Kyiv and Moscow while prompting fresh debate over escalation control.

U.S. officials emphasised that interagency reviews continue, and that transparent safeguards and legal clearances would precede any shipment. Diplomats and European partners are being briefed privately as discussions proceed.

Observers warned that moving ahead could trigger strong Russian reactions and urged careful calibrations; proponents counter that denying Kyiv advanced capabilities risks prolonging the war and increasing civilian harm across contested areas.

