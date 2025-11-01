Gold Price Drops On November 1St: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices dropped sharply again at the end of the week. What's the selling price of the yellow metal on November 1st? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities across the country, including Kolkata
In Kolkata today, 18-carat gold is ₹9,225/gram (down ₹21), ₹92,250/10 grams (down ₹210), and ₹922,500/100 grams (down ₹2,100).
22 carat gold: ₹11,275/gram (down ₹25), ₹112,750/10 grams (down ₹250). 24 carat gold: ₹12,300/gram (down ₹28), ₹123,000/10 grams (down ₹280).
Mumbai: 22ct gold at ₹112,750/10g, down ₹250. Delhi: 22ct at ₹112,900/10g, down ₹250. 24ct prices also fell in both cities.
Hyderabad: 22ct gold at ₹112,750/10g, down ₹250. Jaipur: 22ct at ₹112,900/10g, down ₹250. 24ct and 18ct prices also dropped in both cities.
Chennai: 22ct gold at ₹112,750/10g, down ₹250. Patna: 22ct at ₹112,800/10g, down ₹250. 24ct and 18ct prices also fell in both cities.
