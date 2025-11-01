Trump On US Resuming Tests Of Underground Nuclear Weapons

President Donald Trump answered indirectly when asked on October 31 whether the United States would soon resume underground nuclear tests. 'You'll find out very soon,' Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said on Thursday he ordered the U.S. military to immediately restart the process for testing nuclear weapons after a halt of 33 years, a move that appeared to be a message to rival nuclear powers China and Russia.

MENAFN01112025007385015968ID1110279347