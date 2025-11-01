Sofiya Qureshi's Message After Operation Sindoor At Indian Army's Chanakya Defence Dialogue
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi conveyed her message to young leader for Indian Army, as she addressed the Chanakya Defence Dialogue of Indian Army on the theme“Veer Yuva: Empowering Youth for India's National Security”. She highlighted the increasing role of youth at various aspects at the global face. She invoked the example of Azerbaijan-Armenia war and Russia-Ukraine war to emphasise on the fact that well trained and directed youth will lead the future of the warfare and strategy.
