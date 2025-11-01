ICC Women's World Cup: India, SA Vie For Maiden Title In Epic Final

A Historic Final Awaits

A new winner of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is set to be crowned. Both teams consist of multiple match-winners, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

As India stare down history at home in Navi Mumbai, Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa too look to break new ground, going one better than falling short in multiple Final appearances at ICC events in recent years by beating Harmanpreet Kaur's side a second time at the tournament.

Clues from the League Stage Clash

Even if it didn't lead to victory in Vizag when the teams met in the league phase on October 9, India should take confidence out of a strong new-ball performance, consigning their opponents to 18/2 inside six overs, and helping the likes of the spinners to pin the Proteas down at 81/5.

Laura Wolvaardt watched on at the non-striker's end as Tazmin Brits (0), Sune Luus (5), Marizanne Kapp (20) and Anneke Bosch (1) fell, though South Africa's skipper found a partner in Chloe Tryon in a 61-run stand to begin the fightback in their eventual victory.

Key Player Battles

South Africa's Top-Order Test

Wolvaardt (470) leads the tournament run tally, though opening partner Brits has been inconsistent, unable to match her century against New Zealand in their second match. Brits could consider herself a little unlucky with her dismissal against India in the league phase, though young star Kranti Gaud would disagree, having forced a half-chance that was taken with one hand in a stunning return catch.

Veteran Bowlers vs Star Batters

There will be further questions too for South Africa, given that key quick Renuka Singh Thakur did not feature in the league phase fixture. The most prolific wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history will take the new ball against the current No.1-ranked ODI batter in a match-up of dreams for a capacity crowd and millions watching at home.

Kapp comes into the match with her tail up, having broken the tournament record tally set by Jhulan Goswami with a performance of 5/20 against England in the semi-final, including three of the English top four. Mandhana meanwhile was strangled down the leg-side in a run-a-ball 24 in India's semi-final win over Australia, making two fifties and a century on India's path to the finale, and only dismissed in single figures once - back in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka on 30 September. Their history in ODI cricket hints at a mutual respect between the players too: Kapp has dismissed Mandhana just once in 116 balls, though the India batter has operated at a strike rate of just 62 when they have faced off.

Rodrigues' Redemption Arc

India's 25-year-old star of the middle-order has been the rightful talk of international cricket since a conquering 127 not out to sink defending champions Australia in the semi-final, though coming back three days to emulate the success means a brand new challenge.

There will be extra focus from Rodrigues having been dismissed for a duck when the teams met in the league phase, though a lot has transpired in the three weeks between fixtures, of which Rodrigues has detailed with such refreshing honesty. Dropped and called back up into the XI during the tournament, fighting on multiple fronts to feature and eventually flourish again in India colours, Rodrigues will likely be targeted with left-arm spin through particularly through Chloe Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba, the former removing her earlier in the competition.

Deepti Sharma's Quest for the Top

Deepti Sharma has a golden chance to finish the competition alone at the top of the tournament wicket tally, though stares down arguably her most pressure-filled test at a World Cup Final. The spinner claimed the early wicket of Anneke Bosch in the earlier encounter at the tournament, though South Africa's batters leveraged their comeback against Deepti, eventually finishing with 1/54. Deepti is currently tied with Australian seamer Annabel Sutherland for the most wickets at this edition of the tournament.

The de Klerk Factor

Nadine de Klerk's 84 not out off just 54 balls will no doubt remain fresh in India's memory, with the 13-boundary blitz pulling a win out of the fire for the Proteas and stunning tournament hosts.

Deep into South Africa's innings, with high scores promised in Navi Mumbai, de Klerk's output with the bat is destined to be counted on again. In response, it may just be India's homework that leads to a different outcome. The prospects of de Klerk's big hitting will give Harmanpreet Kaur plenty to think about, especially if South Africa lay down an even stronger base than that in the league stage meeting. (ANI)

