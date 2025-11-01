Dhanush's Rs 150 Cr House To Prabhas' Farmhouse: South India's 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Homes

Do you know who the star hero with the most expensive house in the South film industry is? How many Telugu heroes are among those who own costly houses? Who is the hero living in a house worth 150 crores?

Many South heroes have assets worth hundreds of crores, but Dhanush stands out. He lives in a bungalow worth about 150 crores, built in the same Poes Garden area as Rajinikanth.

After 'Pushpa,' pan-India star Allu Arjun is reportedly building a new house in Hyderabad. The lavish home is estimated to be worth around 100 crores.

Tamil star Vijay, who recently entered politics, earned hundreds of crores from films. His luxurious bungalow in Chennai is estimated to be worth around 80 crores.

Pan-India star Prabhas, famous for 'Baahubali,' owns a house in Hyderabad valued at over 60 crores. He is reportedly building a new high-tech home for over 100 crores.

One of the richest heroes in India, Nagarjuna, lives in a house worth about 50 crores. His home is located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son, Ram Charan, live together in a joint family. Their home, located in a prime Hyderabad area, is estimated to be worth over 40 crores.

Superstar Rajinikanth, known for his simple lifestyle, lives in Chennai's posh Poes Garden. His house in this exclusive area is estimated to be worth around 40 crores.

Tollywood's evergreen hero, Mahesh Babu, is currently working on a pan-world film with Rajamouli. His house in Hyderabad is estimated to be worth around 30 crores.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is the only actor from the Malayalam film industry on this list. He has a house in Kerala and Mumbai, with the bungalow valued at around 30 crores.

Kamal Haasan is also on the list of top stars with expensive houses. The 70-year-old star and politician lives in a bungalow in Chennai worth 20 crores.