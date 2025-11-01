Trump's Lavish Halloween 2025 Bash At Mar-A-Lago: Glitz, Glamour & Politics

Watch President Donald Trump host a spectacular Halloween 2025 event at his iconic Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The evening was a dazzling display of lavish costumes, themed décor, and an exclusive guest list including political allies, celebrities, and loyal supporters.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.