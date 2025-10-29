J&K HC Quashes PSA Detention Of Pulwama Youth

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday quashed detention order under Public Safety Act against a youth from Pulwama and ordered his release forthwith in case he was not required in any other case.

A bench of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi quashed detention order against Sajad Ahmad Bhat alias Baaber, a resident of Rajpora, Pulwama, observing that the same has been issued in 2025 against the 27-year-old for his involvement in a case registered in 2020.

“The same (order) therefore, is based on the stale grounds as the impugned order of detention has been passed five years later the date of the registration of the FIR,” the court said, adding,“This fact goes on to suggest that there is no proximate link to the alleged actions of the detenue (Sajad) that were deemed to be prejudicial to the maintenance of security of the State.”

The Apex Court in various pronouncements, the Bench said, has held that the detention order cannot sustain if there is no proximate link between the detainee and his alleged subversive actions.

District Magistrate Pulwama had passed the order on April 30 after having been found involved in case FIR No. 119 of 2020 of Police Station, Rajpora.