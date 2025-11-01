403
Ohio Approves New Congressional Map Favoring Republicans
(MENAFN) The state of Ohio on Friday sanctioned a fresh congressional map that is expected to advantage Republicans ahead of next year’s midterm elections, according to reports from media outlets.
This decision came as part of an unforeseen agreement struck by the state's bipartisan redistricting commission.
The newly drawn map moved two Democratic-held districts toward the right and one toward the left, while preserving ten districts that lean Republican and two that remain Democratic strongholds.
Legal analysts indicated that the updated congressional map would slightly favor Republicans in the upcoming 2026 midterms.
During the commission meeting, some attendees voiced their outrage, exclaiming: "Shame, shame on you all. You sold us out!"
Democrats had largely anticipated that the constitutionally-required redistricting commission would reach a deadlock, similar to four years ago.
However, a repeat of the 2021 outcome would have handed Republicans full authority to establish congressional boundaries within a Republican-controlled state legislature, potentially producing a highly gerrymandered map.
This scenario could have prompted Democrats to consider a statewide referendum, potentially allowing voters to block the plan from taking effect.
Currently, Ohio is represented by ten Republicans and five Democrats. Under the new voter map, Republicans would effectively control thirteen of the state’s fifteen congressional districts.
