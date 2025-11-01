403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pentagon Approves Providing Ukraine with Tomahawk Missiles
(MENAFN) The US Defense Department has determined that transferring long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would not deplete American military reserves, multiple US and European officials confirm. Despite the Pentagon's green light, final authorization rests solely with President Donald Trump.
Media disclosed Friday that Pentagon analysts submitted their evaluation to the White House earlier this month, timing their delivery just ahead of Trump's Washington meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kyiv has specifically sought these weapons to target Russian energy facilities and critical infrastructure networks.
The Tomahawk platform delivers strike capabilities extending roughly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), with launch systems designed for naval vessels and submarine deployment.
Defense Department personnel confirmed that multiple tactical considerations—including crew training protocols and deployment methodology—remain under Pentagon examination.
European allied governments responded favorably to the Pentagon's findings, with officials noting the assessment eliminates previous anxieties about weapons inventory constraints. Contingency plans for rapid system delivery have already been drafted, awaiting only presidential approval.
During a White House working lunch with Zelenskyy, Trump stated the United States "needs" the Tomahawks and does not want to "be giving away things that we need to protect our country."
Media reported Trump's stance shifted following direct communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned the Tomahawks could reach Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and would negatively affect bilateral relations.
Neither the White House nor Pentagon has issued official statements.
Previously, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's intention to enhance its long-range strike capabilities before year-end, declaring that "global sanctions and our pinpoint precision are practically syncing up to end this war on terms fair for Ukraine."
Concurrently, Putin and Kremlin representatives have issued repeated warnings that US Tomahawk deliveries to Kyiv could trigger a "serious escalation."
Media disclosed Friday that Pentagon analysts submitted their evaluation to the White House earlier this month, timing their delivery just ahead of Trump's Washington meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kyiv has specifically sought these weapons to target Russian energy facilities and critical infrastructure networks.
The Tomahawk platform delivers strike capabilities extending roughly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), with launch systems designed for naval vessels and submarine deployment.
Defense Department personnel confirmed that multiple tactical considerations—including crew training protocols and deployment methodology—remain under Pentagon examination.
European allied governments responded favorably to the Pentagon's findings, with officials noting the assessment eliminates previous anxieties about weapons inventory constraints. Contingency plans for rapid system delivery have already been drafted, awaiting only presidential approval.
During a White House working lunch with Zelenskyy, Trump stated the United States "needs" the Tomahawks and does not want to "be giving away things that we need to protect our country."
Media reported Trump's stance shifted following direct communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned the Tomahawks could reach Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and would negatively affect bilateral relations.
Neither the White House nor Pentagon has issued official statements.
Previously, Zelenskyy announced Ukraine's intention to enhance its long-range strike capabilities before year-end, declaring that "global sanctions and our pinpoint precision are practically syncing up to end this war on terms fair for Ukraine."
Concurrently, Putin and Kremlin representatives have issued repeated warnings that US Tomahawk deliveries to Kyiv could trigger a "serious escalation."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment