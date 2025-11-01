403
Pentagon approves providing Ukraine with Tomahawk
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has reportedly authorized the potential transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine after concluding that such a move would not deplete U.S. military reserves, according to officials from the United States and Europe. However, the ultimate decision rests with President Donald Trump.
According to reports, the Pentagon’s findings were submitted to the White House earlier this month, just before Trump’s meeting in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine has asked for the missiles to target energy and infrastructure facilities inside Russian territory.
The Tomahawk missile system, which can travel about 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers), is generally launched from naval vessels or submarines. U.S. defense sources noted that aspects such as training and deployment methods are still under evaluation.
Reports suggest that several European allies welcomed the Pentagon’s review, viewing it as reassurance that U.S. missile availability would not be compromised. Preparations have been outlined to deliver the systems promptly if the president authorizes the transfer.
During a White House luncheon with Zelenskyy, Trump stated that the U.S. “needs” the Tomahawks and does not want to “be giving away things that we need to protect our country.”
According to reports, Trump’s stance shifted after a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who cautioned that the missiles could reach Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and would harm bilateral relations.
Both the White House and the Pentagon have declined to issue official comments on the matter.
Earlier, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to strengthening its long-range strike capabilities by year’s end, saying that “global sanctions and our pinpoint precision are practically syncing up to end this war on terms fair for Ukraine.”
Meanwhile, Putin and Kremlin officials have repeatedly warned that any U.S. decision to provide Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv could trigger a “serious escalation.”
