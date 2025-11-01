403
Trump criticizes Democrats for government shutdown
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump placed responsibility for the ongoing government shutdown on Senate Democrats, as the closure reached its 31st day.
“The shutdown proceeds because the Democrats just don't know what they're doing. I don't know what's wrong with them,” Trump told reporters while speaking in Florida. “They've become crazed lunatics.”
According to reports, Trump expressed a willingness to negotiate with Democrats but insisted that government operations must first resume.
"I'm always willing to meet; all they have to do is open up the country. Let them open up the country and we'll meet. We'll meet very quickly," he said.
As noted by reports, the Senate once again failed to pass a Republican-supported funding proposal—marking the 13th unsuccessful attempt—after it fell short of the required 60 votes to advance.
“Everything is their fault. It's so easily solved. You know, we have a number of Democrats that have already voted for this, but the Republicans are very unified,” Trump stated.
Republicans are reportedly urging at least five Democrats to cooperate with them in an effort to restore government functions.
The shutdown, which began on October 1 following disputes over federal spending plans, has now become the second-longest in U.S. history.
