Trump holds Democrats responsible for government shutdown
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has held Senate Democrats responsible for the ongoing government shutdown, which has stretched into its 31st day, describing them in harsh terms.
“The shutdown proceeds because the Democrats just don't know what they're doing. I don't know what's wrong with them,” Trump said while speaking to reporters in Florida. “They've become crazed lunatics.”
Trump emphasized his willingness to hold talks with Democratic lawmakers but insisted that they must first agree to reopen the government. “I'm always willing to meet; all they have to do is open up the country. Let them open up the country and we'll meet. We'll meet very quickly," he stated.
According to reports, the Senate once again failed to pass a Republican-backed funding measure aimed at ending the shutdown, marking the 13th unsuccessful attempt to reach the required 60 votes.
“Everything is their fault. It's so easily solved. You know, we have a number of Democrats that have already voted for this, but the Republicans are very unified," Trump remarked, asserting that the stalemate could be resolved if a few Democrats joined their effort.
Republican leaders have reportedly urged five “reasonable” Democrats to cooperate in reopening the government.
The shutdown, which began on October 1 following disagreements over federal budget priorities, has now become the second-longest in US history.
