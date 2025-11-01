Rajnath Singh Meets Singaporean Counterpart Chan Chun Sing, Discusses Enhancing Bilateral Defence Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Nov 1 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday met his Singaporean counterpart Chan Chun Sing in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, where the two leaders discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation between India and Singapore.

Singh also reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to boost bilateral defence ties during the meeting held on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

Taking to X, Singh said,“It was wonderful to exchange views with Singapore's Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing in Kuala Lumpur. We discussed expanding India Singapore defence partnership. India is strongly committed to further strengthen our bilateral defence cooperation.”

Earlier in the day, Singh also held a meeting with New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins in Kuala Lumpur, extending an invitation for her to visit India, saying the visit would reaffirm the shared vision of both nations to shape a progressive defence partnership.

“Glad to meet New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins in Kuala Lumpur. I extended her the invitation to visit India. Her visit will reaffirm the shared vision of India and New Zealand to build a forward-looking partnership in defence,” Singh posted on X.

Singh also met his Vietnamese counterpart, Gen. Phan Van Giang on the sidelines of the ADMM in Kuala Lumpur.

The two ministers reviewed ongoing defence cooperation between India and Vietnam and explored ways to deepen strategic and security ties between the two nations.

Expressing satisfaction over the discussions, Singh posted on X,“Happy to have met the Defence Minister Phan Van Giang in Kuala Lumpur.”

On Friday, Singh held a bilateral meeting with Malaysia's Defence Minister, Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, in Kuala Lumpur. The two leaders discussed avenues to enhance the India–Malaysia defence partnership.

The Defence Minister also met US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur, where the two leaders signed a 10-year 'Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership', heralding a new era in deepening the defence ties between the two nations.

“Had a fruitful meeting with my US counterpart Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in Kuala Lumpur. We signed the 10 years 'Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership'. This will usher in a new era in our already strong defence partnership,” Singh posted on X following the meeting.

Singh arrived in Malaysia on Thursday for a two-day visit to attend the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).