Pentagon gives green light to tranfer Tomahawks missiles to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has reportedly authorized the potential transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, concluding that doing so would not deplete US reserves, according to officials cited in reports. However, the ultimate decision remains in the hands of President Donald Trump.
Reports indicated that the Pentagon’s findings were sent to the White House earlier this month, just before Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington. Ukraine has requested the weapons to target energy and infrastructure sites inside Russia.
The Tomahawk cruise missile, capable of striking targets up to roughly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away, is usually launched from naval vessels or submarines.
US defense sources noted that several operational factors—such as training requirements and deployment logistics—are still being examined. The assessment reportedly received a favorable response from multiple European allies, who viewed it as easing earlier concerns about missile availability. Plans are already in place to move forward swiftly should the president approve the transfer.
During a White House lunch meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump remarked that the United States “needs” the Tomahawks and does not want to “be giving away things that we need to protect our country.”
According to reports, Trump’s attitude toward the transfer shifted following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned that the missiles could reach major Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, and would harm relations between the two nations.
Neither the White House nor the Pentagon has issued any public statements regarding the matter.
Earlier, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s intention to enhance its long-range strike capacity before year’s end, stating that “global sanctions and our pinpoint precision are practically syncing up to end this war on terms fair for Ukraine.”
Meanwhile, Russian officials, including President Putin, have repeatedly cautioned that any US decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv could trigger a “serious escalation.”
