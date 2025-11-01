403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Misnad Meets South Sudan Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, met with ambassador of South Sudan Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel. Discussion during the meeting, focused on co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the situation of displaced persons from Sudan.
HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasized the importance of adhering to the protection of civilians and ensuring the provision of essential services to them, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas. She stressed the need to strengthen international and regional efforts to coordinate the humanitarian response and support the most vulnerable groups. HE al-Misnad also reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for the Sudanese people and its continued support for all initiatives aimed at achieving peace and alleviating the suffering of civilians in Sudan and neighbouring countries. HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad Qatar-South Sudan Adhieu Martin Manyiel
HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasized the importance of adhering to the protection of civilians and ensuring the provision of essential services to them, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas. She stressed the need to strengthen international and regional efforts to coordinate the humanitarian response and support the most vulnerable groups. HE al-Misnad also reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for the Sudanese people and its continued support for all initiatives aimed at achieving peace and alleviating the suffering of civilians in Sudan and neighbouring countries. HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad Qatar-South Sudan Adhieu Martin Manyiel
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment