Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al-Misnad Meets South Sudan Ambassador

Al-Misnad Meets South Sudan Ambassador


2025-11-01 04:11:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, met with ambassador of South Sudan Lily Adhieu Martin Manyiel. Discussion during the meeting, focused on co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the situation of displaced persons from Sudan.
HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasized the importance of adhering to the protection of civilians and ensuring the provision of essential services to them, especially in light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in conflict-affected areas. She stressed the need to strengthen international and regional efforts to coordinate the humanitarian response and support the most vulnerable groups. HE al-Misnad also reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for the Sudanese people and its continued support for all initiatives aimed at achieving peace and alleviating the suffering of civilians in Sudan and neighbouring countries. HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad Qatar-South Sudan Adhieu Martin Manyiel

MENAFN01112025000067011011ID1110279197



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search