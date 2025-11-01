ASBL Wins The Fastest Growing Real Estate Company In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India The ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2025 - South Edition brought together some of the most influential stakeholders from South India's real estate ecosystem. The prestigious event united developers, architects, interior designers, branding agencies, technology providers, government representatives, banks, and financial institutions to deliberate on the future of real estate in Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.



Ajitesh Korupolu - Founder & CEO, ASBL at The ET Now Realty Conclave & Awards 2025 - South Edition



With the theme“Shaping Tomorrow's Real Estate Landscape”, the conclave focused on how technology, sustainability, and strategic leadership are redefining growth. The awards segment celebrated organizations that have demonstrated outstanding service, customer satisfaction, innovation, and transformative contributions to the industry.



The Future of Indian Cities

At the conclave, Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder & CEO of ASBL, presented“ The Future of Indian Cities,” highlighting the vital role of real estate in shaping India's economy. He emphasized that real estate currently contributes nearly 9% of India's GDP and is projected to grow into a $1 trillion industry by 2030. His presentation underscored how every 1% of GDP invested in infrastructure yields 2x returns and millions of jobs, with real estate already being the second-largest employer after agriculture.



Drawing on global and Indian examples, from Chennai's“five-minute city” model to New York's Times Square pedestrian transformation that resulted in 40% fewer pedestrian accidents and an 11% rise in retail sales. Ajitesh outlined how planned, sustainable cities can enhance quality of life, stimulate local economies, and reduce carbon emissions.



Recognition at ET Now Realty Awards 2025

At the awards ceremony, ASBL was recognized as the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in India.



This honor reflects not just market validation, but the company's steady rise as a brand reshaping Hyderabad's skyline and redefining customer-centric real estate in India.





Since its inception in 2017, ASBL has delivered 10 million sq. ft. of residential development, also planning to deliver 10 million more in the following years.

It has established itself among the first technology-driven real estate companies in the country.

With a sharp focus on user-centric architecture, ASBL integrates design research and customer insights into every project, ensuring homes are not only functional but deeply aligned with what modern families aspire to. This commitment backed by its adoption of construction technology, transparency, and sustainability has powered ASBL's consistent growth trajectory, including achieving 1000 cr sales on ASBL Broadway launch, and 500 cr sales on ASBL Landmark launch.



Commenting on the honor, Mr. Ajitesh Korupolu said, “This recognition is a reflection of the incredible work done by the entire ASBL team. Much like a winning cricket team, it is the collective effort, dedication, and resilience of each member that has brought us here today. I feel fortunate to accept this award on behalf of my colleagues who work tirelessly every day to turn our vision into reality. While awards are a wonderful validation, the real reward lies in the trust of our customers and the communities we are building for the future.”