Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Algerian Counterpart
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Sifi Ghrieb on the occasion of his country's National Day.congratulations occasion National Day
