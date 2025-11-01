Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Antigua And Barbuda's Prime Minister


2025-11-01 04:01:13
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Corporate Governance and Public Private Partnerships of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

Gulf Times

